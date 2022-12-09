ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia resident has been arrested after reports of a suspicious person in St. Martinville, according to the St. Martinville Police Department (SMPD).

Trevin Sean Chatman, of New Iberia, was charged with possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and simple burglary.

According to SMPD, authorities were notified of a suspicious person in the Mary Margaret Drive area around 5 a.m. on Dec. 8.

When officers arrived, information was gathered from the reporting parties who said that Chatman was looking into vehicles in the area, SMPD said.

Officers then located Chatman, who was in possession of a firearm, near Teresa Drive, according to SMPD.

SMPD also said that after an investigation, it was learned that vehicles had been burglarized and two guns were stolen.

Chatman was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.