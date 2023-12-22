ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man was killed Thursday afternoon after hitting a tree near St. Martinville, authorities said.

The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Douglas Reese Adams of New Iberia.

Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday of a single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy. 347, approximately two miles north of La. Hwy. 96.

Police said Adams was driving a 2023 Honda Accord north on La. 347 when he failed to negotiate a left curve and ran off the roadway. After doing so, the Accord struck a tree and came to rest in the ditch. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

A standard toxicology sample was submitted for analysis, and this crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

Troop I has investigated 54 fatal crashes resulting in 59 fatalities in 2023.

