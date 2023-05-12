CADE, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia man has died due to injuries from a motorcycle crash earlier in May.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers were notified around 8:30 a.m. on May 1 of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 182 at the intersection of Hwy. 92-1 in St. Martin Parish.

An initial investigation revealed a motorcycle was traveling west on Hwy. 182 while an 18-wheeler was traveling west. The 18-wheeler made a wide right turn from Hwy. 182 onto Hwy. 92-1. The motorcycle attempted to pass the 18-wheeler and struck the right side of the truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, John Leblanc, 57 of New Iberia, was wearing a DOT approved helmet. Leblanc was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was wearing a seatbelt and had no injuries. They also showed no signs of impairment.

On Thursday, Leblanc died from his injuries he sustained in the crash.

This crash is under investigation and charges are pending.