BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– A new flag plaza is coming to Veterans Park in Breaux Bridge ahead of their dedication ceremony. The flag plaza will stand in Veterans Park to represent those in St. Martin Parish that sacrificed their lives for the U.S.

Some of the attractions on the monument include the names of 95 veterans from St. Martin Parish who lost their lives, flag poles highlighting each branch of the military and a statue of the American Bald Eagle. Ray Pellerin, one of the members of the Breaux Bridge Lions Club, said the plaza was all funded by donations.

“We were able to collect enough funds from private donations,” Pellerin said. “No public money to build this memorial flag plaza, so we’re very proud of that. The citizens of Breaux Bridge and people who are originally from Breaux Bridge, we’re able to come together and fund this project.”

Pellerin said he became emotional when he saw the names of his fallen family members on the plaza.

“Its very personal for me,” Pellerin said. “I have an uncle who was killed on the island of Okinawa in April of 1945 and a cousin who was killed in Iraq, and their names are on this monument.”

With the project almost complete, Pellerin said he cannot wait to see the finished product.

“The flagpoles, magnificent, and I just can’t wait to see all eight flags flying,” he said. “That’s going to be fantastic.”

The dedication for the flag plaza is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 4.

