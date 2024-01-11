ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– An $800,000 grant was given to the city of St. Martinville to install new meters in people’s homes. These meters aim to provide more efficiency in utilities throughout the city.

Vision, the company that built the meters, had 24 meters tested at selective houses in the city during a trial period last year. Now, the city is going forward with installing them in every home.

Jason Willis, mayor of St. Martinville, said when he was elected into office, one of the issues he wanted to fix was the meters.

“One of my first goals when I became mayor was to get these AMI meters,” Willis said. “This is the new age. This is what other cities, surrounding cities around us is doing. It is very accurate. It takes away the human error.”

Willis said the meters will be able to tell residents how much electricity they are using every half hour.

“These meters do a reading every 15 to 30 minutes, and we are able to print out a reading to let you see your usage that you have to see what you could do to not use so much power,” Willis said.

Johnelle Howard has been living in St. Martinville with her husband for 60 years. She said she’s excited to see these new meters come to their neighborhoods.

“I am very grateful that Mayor Willis has decided to improve our electrical system,” Howard said. “The meters can allow the bills to go down.”

Randy Austin, Vision Meters President, said St. Martinville will have solid power because of the meters going forward.

“There’s going to be a lot of things that St. Martinville will be able to do to help provide more stable power,” Austin said.

At least 2,400 meters will be installed in the coming months.

