ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)–Saint Martinville is adding new city limit signs to entrance ways. The signs will soon be changed to represent Louisiana’s Governor Jeff Landry.

This past Sunday, an inaugural mass was held at Saint Martin De Tours Catholic Church before Landry’s inaugural ball in Baton Rouge. At the mass, a new St. Martinville city limit sign was unveiled to honor Landry. A total of four signs will replace all signs at the entrances to the city. Saint Martinville mayor Jason Willis said it’s surreal to see Landry become governor.

“Jeff and I went to school together from first grade all the way through high school,” Willis said. “We graduated together. Not one time that I thought that I would be mayor of this city and Jeff would be governor of the state.”

Willis said he is glad Landry decided to have his inaugural mass in his hometown.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“By him having the mass at Saint Martin De Tours Church showed that he didn’t forget where he’s from. Other governors probably would’ve had their mass in Baton Rouge.”

Willis said having these signs shows that Landry will always have a place in St. Martinville.

“He decided to come back where his home roots are at in St. Martinville, so we’re just so proud to have that putting St. Martinville on the map.”

Mayor Willis said the signs will all be up by next month.

Latest Posts