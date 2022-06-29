Courtesy Scott Taylor

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police are reporting that a natural gas well rupture has led to road closures and voluntary evacuations within a half-mile of the well.

Louisiana State Police Tpr. Derek Senegal said no injuries have been reported.

The rupture has reportedly occurred near Joe Kidder Rd. off of La. 93. Joe Kidder and Lee Roy Bourque roads are closed to travel at the moment.

The well is currently burning, and Louisiana State Police Haz Mat officials and officials affiliated with the well are analyzing the best way to handle the issue.

This is a breaking news story. News 10 crews are on their way to the scene. We will have more details as they become available.