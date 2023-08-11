BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Firefighters in St. Martin Parish saved three structures from being destroyed on Thursday, authorities said.

Firefighters in Breaux Bridge were dispatched Thursday afternoon to a structure fire just north of the city limits. When firefighters arrived they found a mobile home on fire, which had caught a vehicle next to the structure. The radiant heat had started to burn two additional structures next to it and was close to igniting a third structure behind it.

Firefighters deployed multiple attack lines and were able to keep all three nearby structures, as well as multiple other vehicles, from sustaining serious damage.

Those responding to the incident included fire companies from Breaux Bridge, Arnaudville, Cecilia, Parks and Henderson, deputies from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Martin Parish Emergency Dispatch Center, authorities said.