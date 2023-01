ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in St. Martin Parish according to Louisiana State Police Troopers.

Aaron Miller, 35, of Arnaudville is dead after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning, said police.

Police said Miller was driving on Louisiana Highway 3039 near Grand Bois Road in St. Martin Parish when he failed to make a curve and drove off of the road.

Miller was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene.