ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO) is asking the public for help locating a missing girl who was last seen Monday evening.

Kameron Bonin, 16, was last seen Monday, March 28 on foot in the 1600 block of Herman Dupuis Road around 5 p.m., according to the SMPSO Facebook Page.

She is five feet tall and weighs approximately 105 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black tights, and slippers.

The SMPSO said it’s possible Bonin is in the Cecilia or Henderson area.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kameron Bonin is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071.