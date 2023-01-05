BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) There is still no sign of a New Orleans woman who has been missing since November when she left home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive.

Mya Davis, 23, was last seen Nov. 11, 2022, driving a 2013 silver Chevy Malibu, according to New Orleans Police.

On Thursday, police confirmed that her Malibu was tracked to the Breaux Bridge area, however Davis was not with or in the vehicle.

She is described as a Black woman who is 5’5″ and weighs approximately 130 lbs.

(NOPD)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact NOLA Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.