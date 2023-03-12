LOUISIANA (KLFY) – A Texas man has pled guilty to the production and attempted production of child pornography after taking photos of a minor in Breaux Bridge.

Grant McKay Dusrschi, 51, of Lewisville, Tx., pled guilty to the production and attempted production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Durtschi arranged for a minor female to travel to a location in Breaux Bridge for a photoshoot.

Around “July 20, 2020, at the location in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, Durtschi directed the minor to engage in specific posses that lasciviously displayed her genitals for the purposes of photographing her,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Durtschi then transported the images from Breaux Bridge to his home in Texas and uploaded some of the photographs, via a Google Drive account.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that “As a result of his conviction, Durtschi faces a significant term of imprisonment, a fine, and a period of supervised release, which includes sex offender registration requirements.”

This matter was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Lundin Craig and Trial Attorney Charles Schmitz.