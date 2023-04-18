ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Gramercy man has been arrested for DWI and drug charges in St. Martin Parish.

Bobby McClung, 60, was arrested by LDWF agents for DWI on the water, possession of marijuana, taking commercial fish without a commercial fishing license and commercial gear license, and failing to comply with engine cutoff switch regulations.

Agents were on patrol in the Atchafalaya Basin when they saw with McClung commercially fishing for crawfish. Agents said that he was holding the vessel kill switch lanyard in his hand, had marijuana in the vessel and did not possess the required licenses for commercial harvest of crawfish.

Agents said that McClung was impaired and escorted him back to the Belle River Public Boat Launch to conduct a field sobriety test that he failed.

Agents booked McClung into the St. Martin Parish Jail, seized, and returned six sacks of crawfish to the water alive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the release, “Possession of marijuana carries up to a $500 fine and six months in jail. DWI brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Taking commercial fish without a commercial fishing license or commercial gear license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Failing to comply with engine cutoff switch regulations brings up to a $50 fine.”