ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) arrested a Morgan City man for operating a vessel while intoxicated and resisting an officer earlier this month.

Christopher Dinnatteo, 39, of Morgan City, was stopped by LDWF agents who were on patrol on the Belle River on June 18. Agents said Dinnatteo showed signs of impairment. He also got combative with agents during his arrest and gave them false information relating to his identity, according to LDWF.

Dinnatteo was booked into the Morgan City Jail.

DWI on the water carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Resisting an officer brings up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.