ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – I-10 eastbound in St. Martin Parish is closed according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

LSP said that I-10 eastbound is closed near milepost 114, between Breaux Bridge and Henderson.

“At 7:30 p.m. all eastbound lanes will be closed and traffic will be diverted to I-49 to US 190 (Exit 19A),” according to LSP.

LSP said that crews are working to off-load liquid cargo from a disabled tanker on the shoulder of I-10.

No westbound traffic will be affected. LSP also said to expect delays in the area and to seek alternate routes.