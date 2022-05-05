ST. MARTIN PARISH (KLFY) — Two St. Martinville men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries after agents said they were duck hunting out of season on Tuesday, May 3.

Lane Borel, 26, and Leland Guidry, Jr., 53, both of St. Martinville, were cited for hunting ducks during a closed season and wanton waste of migratory game birds, according to LDWF Sr. Agent Lucas Hidalgo.

Hidalgo observed two vehicles parked on a levee adjacent to a rice field near Catahoula. He discovered the two men were hunting waterfowl in the ponds and had killed black-bellied whistling ducks.

Hunting ducks during a closed season and wanton waste of migratory game birds brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. The men may also face civil restitution penalties totaling $126 for the replacement value of the ducks.