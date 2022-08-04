ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has scheduled a drawdown on Lake Martin to reduce aquatic vegetation in the lake.

According to LDWF, the scheduled drawdown is designed to control aquatic vegetation, organic reduction, and improve fish habitats.

The water control structure is scheduled to open on September 6 with the expected closure date being December 31. LDWF says that the lake should dewater about 1 to 2 inches daily and will be lowered 2 to 3 feet below the normal pool stage.

As the lake refills for winter and early spring recreational activities, the LDWF says the return to pool stage should occur by January 31.

During the drawdown, LDWF advises lake users to use caution as obstructions that are usually not visible will be present.

LDWF also says that the drawdown might impact navigation in parts of the southern end of the lake for duck hunters, however, it is anticipated that hunting and fishing on the majority of the lake will not be affected.

As the drawdown is now scheduled, LDFW ensures that it is a necessary component to control overabundant aquatic vegetation growth and to improve access for recreational activities.

For additional information about the drawdown on Lake Martin, contact LDWF Biologist Daniel Hill at dhill@wfl.la.gov or (337) 735-8699.