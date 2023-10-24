BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is wanted for attempted murder and several other charges by St. Martin Parish investigators.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday to the 1900 block of Mills Highway, Breaux Bridge, in reference to a report of someone trying to run over a woman.

Officials said the suspect, Alcoby Lasalle, 30, of Lafayette, was driving the female victim’s vehicle when he attempted to run her over as she tried to run away from him. In his attempt to run her over, Lasalle struck a residence while firing several shots towards the victim.

The victim’s status in unknown at this time.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lasalle on the following charges:

1 count of attempted second degree murder

1 count of possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a convicted felon

5 counts of aggravated criminal damage to property

Lasalle is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 130 pounds, with shoulder-length dreadlocks; he was last seen wearing a white tank top and jeans. He fled in a 2011 silver Hyundai Santa Fe with an unknown temporary license plate. He is considered armed and dangerous and was last known to reside in the 100 block of Verdum Street in Lafayette.

