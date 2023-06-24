ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Breaux Bridge.

Allen Leblanc, 52, of Lafayette, is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on LA Hwy 341 near Lawless Tauzin Rd. around 1 a.m. early Saturday morning.

Police said Leblanc was riding north on the road when he veered across the centerline, traveled off the road, and hit a fence which lead to him being ejected.

Leblanc was pronounced dead at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Leblanc and submitted for analysis.