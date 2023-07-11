ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly shot an electric substation in St. Martinville, authorities said.

Joshua Anderson, 21, of Lafayette, has been charged with criminal damage to a critical infrastructure, a felony, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Shortly before midnight on June 25, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a SLEMCO Substation in the 1500 block of Section 28 Road in St. Martinville in reference to a property damage complaint.

Upon arrival, deputies said they were notified that a radiator on a transformer was damaged due to sustaining an apparent gunshot. Damage to the transformer was estimated at approximately $20,000.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators said they were able to identify the suspect as Anderson. He was arrested July 6 by deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and taken to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. Bail details have not been released.