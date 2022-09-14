ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested after police say he exposed himself inside the Cecilia Public Library in St. Martin Parish.

Charleston Washington, 34, is facing a 3rd offense felony charge of obscenity.

According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, Washington was observed fondling and exposing himself while walking around the library.

Shortly after the incident, Breaux said, he left in a white pickup truck in an unknown direction.

Washington was arrested Wednesday and booked at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

He has no bond.