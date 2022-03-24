ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The mayor of St. Martinville has veto authority according to the third circuit court of appeals. The judge’s ruling came in Wednesday according to Mayor Melinda Mitchell after almost a year and a half of debate.

Mitchell celebrated with supporters in the council chambers Thursday morning, promising to only use her veto authority when it will benefit the people of St. Martinville and not herself.

She told supporters, “It’s been many struggles as the first African American Mayor in St. Martinville but through the struggles, we prevail.”

In October 2019, Mayor Melinda Mitchell vetoed a vote which would have made St. Martinville’s mayor position part-time. The council insisted she couldn’t do that.

“I don’t think there’s been a veto in the history of St. Martinville,” District 1 St. Martinville Councilman Mike Fuselier insisted in that 2019 meeting.

The city council and mayor took the matter to 16 judicial district court where it was decided Mitchell could not veto, but Wednesday the 3rd District Court of Appeals reversed the decision and ordered the council to pay for the mayor’s attorney fees. 23 other municipalities in the state-run under similar legislative charters according to the mayor’s attorney John Milton.

“The mayor’s action has implications not only for the city of St. Martinville but for all other 23 cities in Louisiana that operate under a special charter,” Milton said. “I have a feeling that there will be a lot of other litigations coming from other areas because of her victory.”

The fight for the veto will continue if the council decides to appeal to Louisiana Supreme Court. The council majority and city attorney do not believe the city charter allowed for a veto because nowhere does it mentions one.

St. Martinville City Attorney Alland Durand told News 10 after the decision, “When they voted for me to proceed with the litigation, they voted for me to proceed with the litigation to a final judgment, so until they tell me to stop, I’m going to keep going.”

Mitchell’s attorneys argued the Lawrason Act applies where the charter is silent, and said the mayor plans to propose a vote of the people to replace the charter with the Lawrason Act altogether.

“It’s not the end. It’s the beginning, so we’re going to keep moving forward and doing what’s right, standing up for righteousness,” Mitchell concluded.

The decision was made days before the people decide who the next St. Martinville Mayor will be. News 10 reached out to all five candidates for mayor who said they would be in favor of a mayoral veto if elected.