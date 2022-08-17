BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Cargill, an international supplier of food, agriculture, and industrial products will be investing $34 million in its St. Martin Parish facility near Breaux Bridge. This facility produces water, water conditioning, and salt products. The large investment will replace dated equipment, enhance safety, and retain 70 jobs.

Proposed upgrades include replacing older manufacturing equipment with more machinery that will allow the plant to operate more efficiently. Cargill has operated the facility since 1971.

President of Cargill’s salt business, Sonya Roberts, says Cargill is committed to the Breaux Bridge community and looks forward to a partnership with Louisiana and St. Martin Parish. To secure the facility modernization, the state of Louisiana is providing Cargill with a competitive incentive package that includes a $200,000 award from the state’s Retention and Modernization program. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

Several community leaders in Breaux Bridge and St. Martin Parish are also looking forward to the partnership with Cargill. They see this new investment as a positive enhancement to St. Martin parish, and they are grateful for the job security brought on by the investment.

“Louisiana’s rural communities are primed for investment,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Cargill’s commitment to job retention and reinvestment in its Acadiana Region site reflects the state’s skilled manufacturing workforce and superior logistics, which put the international markets Cargill serves within reach.”











