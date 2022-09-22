UPDATE, 6:41 P.M.: The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) was contacted by SMPSO to conduct an independent, third-party investigation in relation to the death of the inmate, who has been identified as Holly Granger, 31, according to LPSO.

LSPO also said that detectives are actively investigating the circumstances of Granger’s death, however, foul play is not suspected at this time.

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO) is investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

According to the SMPSO, around 11:13 a.m. on Sept. 22, an inmate in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center was found unresponsive in their cell.

Lifesaving efforts were made, however, the inmate was pronounced dead, according to SMPSO.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.