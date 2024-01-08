ST, MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)–A watch party was held in Jeff Landry’s hometown for all those who could not travel to Baton Rouge. News 10 spoke with citizens to get their reactions on the event.

Mary Desormeaux, president of the St. Martinville chamber and host the event, said it is a full circle moment to see someone that she admires become the governor of Louisiana.

We’re all so thrilled that we have Jeff, well Governor Jeff now that we’ve watched the swearing in, but he a hometown boy deeply rooted in St. Martinville and truly loved by everybody,” Desormeaux said.

Mike Fusilier, councilman for the city of St. Martinsville, said after listening to Landry’s inauguration speech, he believes Landry will keep his word on fixing the current issues in Louisiana.

“It’s a great day for Saint Martinville, but I think it’s an even greater day for the state of Louisiana, because if you heard Jeff’s speech you know he’s taking things like crime and the economy very seriously, and if you know Jeff, he says what he means and means what he says and that’s so needed right now in Louisiana,” Fusilier said.

Fusilier said Landry is a God-loving man and said God will be watching over him throughout his whole time in office.

“You had to notice how much prayer was sent up there because Jeff through his mother is a believer in faith, and I know that he’s really trusting in God to lead him and guide him in everything,” Fusilier said.

Desormeaux said watching the event gave her a sense of hope that Louisiana will be in great hands with Landry.

“The whole day, even watching it on live streaming, there’s just a different feel, a different sense of this inauguration,” Desormeaux said. “It’s love. Its family. It’s hope, and its peace.”

Landry will officially take office on Jan. 8 at noon.

