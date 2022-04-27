BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) Breaux Bridge Police are looking for a light colored Cadillac vehicle that an unidentified individual(s) fired out of earlier this week, and then fled the area.

According to police, the shooting happened late Monday on Begnaud Street.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle and/or identity of the subjects who occupied the vehicle at the time of the shooting should contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department (Criminal Investigation Division) at 337-332-2186 .

All callers can remain anonymous, police said.