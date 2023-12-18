BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– An early Monday morning house fire in Breaux Bridge on Huntington Place leaves one family devastated.

Ashley Faulk said it’s more than a loss. Her home is gone but more importantly her children are her concern.

“We lost the gifts for the kids, but God is going to provide for us,” Faulk said.

Faulk said she got up early this morning and went to the clothes dryer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Got up this morning to get my kids, put my clothes in the dryer, next thing you know they had a fire in the dryer,” Faulk said. “It started from the inside. I don’t know how that happened.”

Faulk is afraid about what she’s going to do now. She and her husband have five children in the middle of a holiday season.

“Right now, I don’t know how to feel,” Faulk said. “I’m crushed.”

The Red Cross was out on the scene earlier Monday helping and supporting Faulk and her family as much as they could.

Latest Posts