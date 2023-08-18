LOUISIANA (KLFY)– Workers with the state will begin emergency roadwork on the Atchafalaya Basin, closing I-10 eastbound down to one lane starting in Henderson to Lake Pelba.

“This weekend actually starts kind of part one of work that we’re doing to create some permanent repairs to finger joints that’s along a section of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge around that Butte La Rose area,” Deidra Druilhet with DOTD said. “So, in order to do this work, we are going to have to reduce I-10 eastbound to one lane.”

The Atchafalaya Basin will undergo emergency repairs until Tuesday. Druilhet said while repairs are going on, people are advised to use alternative routes because traffic is expected to be heavily delayed. Druilhet said the closure is part one of two-part project.

“It’s a two-part project so the first part of course starts tonight at 8 pm and it’s going to last until Tuesday around noon and of course staring next Friday will be part two where we’ll be doing the exact same thing,” Druilhet said.

The roadway will be open to regular traffic but will have a 12-foot maximum restriction for oversized loads going through the work zone. Drivers can take I-49 north to US 190 east or going towards Baton Rouge as an alternative route. DOTD said traveling apps can also assist in finding other routes to take.

“We do want to encourage people to do their best to plan their routes before they get on the roadway,” Druilhet said. “We have lots of good resources for motorist to utilize whether they’re utilizing the DOTD 511 app or they’re utilizing another travel resource such as Google Maps or Waze.”

More information can be found at www.dotd.la.gov or www.511la.org, or by dialing 511. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).