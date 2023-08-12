ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– I-10 eastbound will have nightly alternating lane closures from mile marker 109/ Breaux Bridge to mile marker 115/ Henderson starting Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 18, at 6 a.m., with weather permitting, according to Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development.

The alternating lane closures are required for micro-milling all asphalt bumps.

There will be one lane for travel lanes through the immediate construction zone.

Emergency vehicles can go through the construction zone but may encounter delays.