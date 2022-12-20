ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) Human skeletal remains were found by hunters in St. Martinville.

Police Chief Ricky Martin said the remains were found Tuesday in the area of Isadore Street.

He said an investigation is underway.

The circumstances surrounding the cause and manner of death are also under investigation, Martin said.

Information regarding the gender or age of the body has not yet been made available.

Anyone with information about the incident should call St. Martinville Police at 337-394-7982.