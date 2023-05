ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville police said Wednesday that human remains found in December by hunters belong to a man who was reported missing two years ago.

The remains of Albert Willis Jr. were identified by DNA, Police Chief Rickey Martin confirmed.

Willis was reported missing on June 18, 2021.

Porsche Calais, 33 was arrested in 2022 and booked on obstruction of justice charges and failure to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.