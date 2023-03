ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) A homicide investigation is underway in St. Martinville after police say a man was shot and killed late Thursday.

According to Police Chief Rickey Martin, the body of a deceased male was located just after 5 p.m. near Porter Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Martin said the cause of death appeared to be from a gunshot wound.

So far, the deceased has not been identified.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.