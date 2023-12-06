ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– An iconic cypress tree at Lake Martin is in danger after it caught fire during the severe weather events last week. News Ten spoke with the Louisiana Swamp Base about the current conditions of the tree.

The cypress tree has been standing here for many decades, but with damage caused to the tree by last week’s storms, many are wondering if it will survive.

Ben Pierce, executive director of the Louisiana Swamp Base, says he was shocked when he first heard the tree was on fire.

“I was pretty devastated by the news,” Pierce said. “I hadn’t seen any of the photos or videos of it, so I immediately thought that the tree was completely gone.”

Pierce said cypress trees are able to withstand many difficult weather conditions.

“We see a lot of cypress trees, in the Atchafalaya, down near Lake Fost Point that have been damage,” Pierce said. “The amazing thing about cypress trees is just how resilient they are, a tree like that can be struck by lightning and still survive.”

Pierce said the tree will always have a special place in Louisiana’s history.

“Its been part of our everyday life,” Pierce said. “We see it in media, marketing materials, it’s used on billboards, TV commercials. It’s the backdrop for people’s engagement photos over generations. It’s got some semblance of pride that are associated with it and just part of people’s memories growing up in this area.”

Pierce believes the tree is resilient and will continue to be a major part of Louisiana’s swamp culture moving forward.

