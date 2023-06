ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A bridge in St. Martinville will be temporary closed.

The Herman Dupuis Road Bridge in the Butte La Rose Community will be temporarily closed for traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Fridays. It will be open to traffic at all other times.

The temporary closure is for the installation of the rack gear system necessary to operate the swing feature of the bridge, according to the release.