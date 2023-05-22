ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Herman Dupuis Bridge will reopen Tuesday, May 23 at 8 a.m.

The Herman Dupuis two-lane bride, formally known as the Pontoon Bridge, will be reopening for traffic at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 23.

The St. Martin Parish Government said “The structure may need to be closed in several weeks for the driving of pilings for construction of a fender wall; however, the closure will be only one day and then only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the work.”

They also said the bridge may be reclosed in three to four months between those hours for “installation of a rack gear system necessary to operate the swing feature of the structure.”