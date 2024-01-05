HENDERSON, La. (KLFY)– The Henderson Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a vehicle theft in the city.

Authorities responded to a business in the 3000 block of Grand Point Highway on Dec. 28, 2023. An unknown suspect, who was wearing a light-colored jacket with a hood, came to the property on foot from a wooded area behind a nearby business.

The suspect was later seen exiting the business in the stolen vehicle, a white, 2000 Ford F350 with the license plate LA-Z103171.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identity of the individual is urged to contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or report it via the free P3 Tips App.

