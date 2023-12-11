ST. MARTIN PARISH, La (KLFY) — In St. Martin Parish, littering and dumping issues in waterways around Henderson are becoming a problem for residents in the area.

Mayor Sherbine Collette says he’s already taking necessary steps in preventing the buildup of more trash from continuing with the help of the state.

“The biggest part if what we’re doing right now, of course, working with Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser for the cleanup of the state,” said Collette.

Collette says trash pickup through community service projects is another huge measure in his work to prevent the buildup. When asked about where the trash is coming from, Collette says he believes it comes from trash flying outside of vehicles on purpose or without the driver knowing. He says the driver is responsible either way.

“It’s mostly road trash that’s actually going to through the ditches and drains and stuff that’s going into the bayou. I don’t see much actually dumping into the bayou,” Collette said.

Collette believes the best way to prevent the buildup from continuing is reaching out to the community’s youth so they are aware of why littering and dumping should stop with them.

“The only way this is going to be fixed in the long term is with the kids. Explain to the kids and teach them why it can’t be done like it was in the past,” Collette explained.

A fine of up to $500 can be issued to anyone found dumping or littering in Henderson. Mayor Collette encourages anyone with trash to dispose of it at their dump site in Henry Guidry Memorial Park.

