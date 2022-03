ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) –St. Martin Parish is getting a law enforcement center.

Sheriff Becket Breaux says the four million dollar project will house the detective division, narcotics and patrol teams all under one roof.

He says the 18,000 square foot building will have an IT lab to help with their own work on forensics.

In addition, a gym will also be available to deputies.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of December.