ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KFLY) – The Grand Bois Road in Breaux Bridge will be closed until further notice.

The St. Martin Parish Government has closed the bridge on Grand Bois Road in Breaux Bridge.

This is due to potential structural issues which were discovered on May 14.

According to the release, “For the safety and welfare of the public, the bridge will remain closed until the Parish’s bridge engineers can further evaluate the condition of the bridge and all necessary remedial repairs have been completed.”