ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Governor’s Office of Community Programs is partnering with Kutz 4 Kidz back-to-school supply drive for its 19th annual event.

The event is hosted by the the Rho Omicron Chapter of Mega Psi Phi and will take place Sunday, Aug. 13 at 809 S. Main St. in St. Martinville. The event will be held from noon-4:30 p.m.

The Office of Community Programs will hand out backpacks filled with school supplies to school-aged participants of the fair and J’s Kuttin’ Above the Rest will be provide free haircuts for kids age 5-13.

There will also be free food for children and community resources for the public.