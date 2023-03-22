ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Martin Parish School Board has selected Frederick Wiltz as the district’s next Superintendent.

Wiltz will begin his term on July 1, 2023 following the retirement of Superintendent Al Blanchard on June 30.

He has spent his entire 27-year career in St. Martin Parish, according to school officials, having served as a teacher, behavior interventionist, assistant principal, principal, child welfare and attendance supervisor and most recently its desegregation compliance officer.

The board did not give any details on Wiltz’s contract details or his salary.