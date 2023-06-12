MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – The Coast Guard rescued boaters from a vessel near Morgan City Sunday.

The Coast Guard rescued four boaters from a vessel that was taking on water 20 miles from Morgan City.

According to the release, “Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a notification via VHF-FM channel 16 at 10:30 p.m. from the crew of the 75-foot recreational vessel Add To Cart stating they were taking on water and unable to keep up with the incoming water.”

The St. Martin Sheriff’s Office was also notified by watchstanders, and they launched their own boat crew of there own.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the four boaters, and transferred them to Lakefront Airport in New Orleans.

No injuries were reported.