ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Five candidates are on the ballot for St. Martinville’s top seat.

As your local election headquarters, News Ten spoke to each candidate about their platform. In part 1, we discussed candidates Lisa Nelson and Melinda Mitchell. In part two, the men in the race share their different ideas for how the city should be run.

Jason Willis, Mark Pratt, and Patrick Wiltz are all in the conversation of who St. Martinville citizens want their next leader to be. While business is a talking point for all three. Jason Willis believes he is the most well-rounded candidate, serving in the military, 12 years as a St. Martin Parish councilman, coaching, bus-driving, and contributing to the city’s small business market firsthand.

“Three things. Business, community, and unity,” Willis said summing up his platform. “I am the only candidate in this mayor’s race that owns his own business. I have been a successful business owner for 27 years. Our city has to be run like a business.”

Campaign video from Jason Willis’ website

Mark Pratt believes his strong points are his strength of character and humility. Through his life, he’s learned it takes cooperation and compromises to move a city forward.

“To me being a mayor means research outside and bring it in. Don’t worry about our quarrels here. Our misunderstandings will get us nowhere. We really have to concentrate on how we can blend with the real societies in other states and other cities and that way we can prosper. We can make things happen,” Pratt told News 10. “Bring jobs, bring contentment, drive us from the fear of walking out of our house.”

Patrick Wiltz plans to donate 50% of his salary to the town’s general fund if elected. He says running for district 96 state representative in 2019 taught him many lessons he wishes to use for his hometown’s benefit. Wiltz’s campaign slogan is “Time for a change.”

“I want to run for mayor in St. Martinville simply because of economics,” Wiltz explained. “Time for a change as far as bringing businesses. Time for a change as far as providing St. Martinville with excellent protection. A better quality of life. Time for a change is we need a better quality of life in St. Martinville.”

