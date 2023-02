ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Stephensville Vol. Fire Department (SVFD), responded to an early morning fire on Feb. 26.

SVFD said that the firefighters were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. to a structure fire in the 2200 block of Four Mile Bayou Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Courtesy of SVFD

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SVFD said that there were no injuries and that due to the amount of damage, a course can not be determined at this time.