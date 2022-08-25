BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A massive fire Thursday afternoon destroyed an entire apartment complex in Breaux Bridge.

The two-story Cornerstone apartment complex on Grand Point Drive near 8th Street was fully engulfed in flames by 2:45 p.m.

Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu said officers were called to the scene to assist firefighters with getting residents out of their units.

Photo Courtesy: Breaux Bridge Police

He said the apartment complex was home to eight families, and he was certain that everyone got out safely.

” The roadway has been opened in both directions and it is confirmed that all occupants got out safely. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal will be handling the investigation and the American Red Cross is on scene to assist occupants,” police said.

An early investigation determined that a pot left on the stove led to the fire, Cantu said.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.