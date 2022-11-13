ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The family of a hit-and-run victim in St. Martin Parish honored his memory with a balloon release Sunday.

Family and friends gathered at the Broussard Sports Complex to pray and share memories of Chester Thibeaux while comforting each other.

Lisa George, Thibeaux’s sister, said as she stands with her family at her brother’s balloon release that she and her family are in pain over the loss of her younger brother, and until the family gets justice, they will not have peace.

“We are hurting right now and if we can’t get justice, we can’t have no peace.,” George said. “Until we get justice, I won’t be okay. We just want to know what really happened.”

George said one take away from this nightmare is that she wishes her brother could know how much he is loved.

“Just to let him now that he’s love, we love him, and we’re going to miss him,” George said.

Thibeaux’s family spoke with News Ten earlier this week, saying not only are they looking for answers, but they want his case to be investigated more.

While James Celestine was charged with hit and run, careless operation and driving under suspension, Thibeaux’s family believes Celestine should be charged with vehicular homicide.

George also said she just wants people to love each other more, because you never know when it will be your last time seeing a loved one.

“Love wherever you go. If you’re not getting along, love each other. Love on one another, because you never know when it’s gone be your last time. Because I wish I could hug him one more time. Bebe we love you,” said George.