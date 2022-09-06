BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) The family of Camille Angelle, the victim of a Breaux Bridge hit and run crash last month, has started taking action to help spread awareness for their loved one.

In the movement, #JusticeforCamille, the family says it hopes that her memory will live on and not be in vain.

Camille’s cousin Alyson Finch started the hashtag on social media.

“I figured we needed a positive push and a place that everybody could come together. We want this to be a positive push for a victim. This is not an attack on anybody else.”

The movement was started a few weeks after the Camille’s funeral and Finch says she appreciates all the support coming their way by other residents who believe in what the family is doing.

“In four days we have almost six hundred, seven hundred followers. We have distributed in four days about one hundred signs. I have a waiting list of 50 signs. We have people requesting car clings because a lot of Home Owner Associations do not allow signs in their yard and people want to show their support.”

Later, she says, they will begin releasing t-shirts.

Finch says the family feels an obligation to help make sure their late loved one can still have a voice.

“Our family is just strong. I think our passion is just sticking together and making sure that everybody knows that Camille is the victim. We are going to do whatever it takes to make sure that her voice and actually the voices of so many other people are heard.”