BREAUX BRIDGE, La (KLFY)– A single mother in Breaux Bridge lost her home after a large tree fell through the roof.

Rieli Trahan, 23 was not at home when the fire started but says she is now picking up the pieces.

“I just kind of walked around for a little while in circles and then jumped into action trying to salvage what I could.”

Trahan says she hired someone she thought was from a professional tree removal service, but the storm knocked it over before the job was finished.

She says she was not sure if he was professionally licensed, but that she trusted him and thought everything would be okay.

Although she did not have home owner’s insurance, Trahan says she is determined to push through to provide a home for herself and her son.

She is currently staying with her parents until she is able to get back on her feet.

“I plan on saving up as much money as I can and just trying to put a roof back over our heads.”

For anyone who wants to donate, Rieli’s GoFundMe link can be found here.