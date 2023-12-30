ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Eugene “Doc” Roe, a St. Martin Parish native, served as the combat medic for the legendary WWII paratrooper battalion Easy Company.

Born in 1921, Roe is from Bayou Chene, a small community within the Atchafalaya Basin. As war broke out across Europe, young men all over the U.S. were called to arms. Roe enlisted in the U.S. Army in Lafayette in 1942, and shortly after was assigned to Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division.

Roe, among others, would be some of the first men to become apart of the newly formed airborne units established in 1940. Easy Company trained at Camp Toccoa, before graduating from jump school at Fort Benning. Although not a medic prior to joining the Army, Roe was made into a combat medic.

Roe and his comrades of Easy Company jumped into Normandy on June 6, 1944 as part of Operation Overlord. After surviving Normandy, they would go on to Holland as part of Operation Market Garden, and later Bastogne. Bastogne’s brutal siege would prove to be a difficult time for Easy Company, especially Roe.

In HBO’s Band of Brothers, the mini series that follows the story of Easy Company in WWII; episode six of the series primarily focuses on Roe. The episode follows Roe as he moves from fox hole to fox hole, giving aid to men and evacuating them off the battlefield. While attempting to stay focused on giving aid, Roe can not help but feel the mental toll of seeing all of his comrades getting killed and injured one after another.

In an interview with Steven Ambrose, author of Band of Brothers and long time professor of history at the University of New Orleans, 1st Lieutenant Jack E. Foley spoke of Roe’s skills as a medic.

“He was there when he was needed and how he got there, you often wondered,” said Foley. “He never received recognition for his bravery. I recommended him for a Silver Star after a devastating firefight when his exploits were typically outstanding. If any man who struggled in the snow and the cold, in the many attacks, through the open and through the woods, ever deserved such a medal, it was our medic, Gene Roe.”

After a brutal campaign in Bastogne, Roe and Easy Company headed to Germany to help bring an end to the war. While in Germany, Roe would help treat prisoners of a concentration camp Easy Company found in Landsberg.

After the war, Roe returned to Louisiana and became a construction contractor. He would be married twice, and have three children and six grandchildren. Roe died of lung cancer on Dec. 30, 1998 and is buried at the Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Mausoleum.

