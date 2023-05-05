ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) The annual crawfish festival in Breaux Bridge generates a significant economic impact on not only the city of Breaux Bridge but the state of Louisiana each year.

The festival, a staple for decades, is a huge part of what makes the city so important to not only Acadiana but the entire state of Louisiana as well.

Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Calais says it is big because of how much crawfish is a part of the Louisiana lifestyle.

“The crawfish industry is important to Acadiana and even beyond that it is a pretty big deal throughout the state.”

He said the festival began in 1960 and even though there have been cancelations throughout the years, Calais said the city prides itself on the title.

“We kinda take that (being the crawfish capital of the world) seriously, and we take the responsibility that goes with that.”

The success of the festival is felt not only during the festival weekend but during the months following because of the experience everyone has while in the city.

“People will drive over and enjoy the festival and they get exposed to the area, to the people, to the restaurants, (and) to the shops,” Calais said.

“They end up coming back. You always want to have events that give people a good reason to come visit you. And chances are they tend to want to come back if they enjoy their time here. So, we look forward to it every year.”